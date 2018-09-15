There is a wealth of resources available helping you to prepare how to facilitate a Design Sprint (including the Design Sprint book, the YouTube channel of AJ&Smart with specific guidance for the Design Sprint 2.0 exercises, and this facilitation outline) and by reviewing all these resources, you should get a thorough understanding of the process. Nevertheless, familiarity with innovation and product/service design workshop is highly recommended, as well as having a supporting team that has expertise in specific areas that will be needed during the workshop, such as Prototyping, Storyboarding, UX Design, User Testing.

If you are looking for professional training on how to run design sprints, you may consider the Design Sprint Masterclass of AJ&Smart.

“I recommend AJ&Smart to anyone looking to learn the Design Sprint process. They run the best Design Sprint training in the universe. And this masterclass is the best companion to the Sprint book!” – Jake Knapp, Creator of the Design Sprint & New York Times Best Selling Author of ‘Sprint’