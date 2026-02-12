Instructional Design Storyboard
In this collection of 4 elearning storyboard templates, you'll find everything you need to quickly start creating an effective storyboard for your next instructional design project.
You'll find:
- a simple two-column elearning storyboard format with space for all common storyboarding elements
- an elearning storyboard format suitable for quizzes and branching scenario elearning projects
- an instructional design storyboard format based on Gagne's 9 events of instruction
- an instructional design storyboard format based on Merill's 5 principles of instruction
In these templates, you'll find color-coding based on Gagne's 9 events of instruction (my preferred instructional design framework) though feel free to alter the categorization to meet your needs.
Want to learn more about how to create a storyboard? Check out our complete guide to storyboarding.
