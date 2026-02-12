In this collection of 4 elearning storyboard templates, you'll find everything you need to quickly start creating an effective storyboard for your next instructional design project.

You'll find:

a simple two-column elearning storyboard format with space for all common storyboarding elements

an elearning storyboard format suitable for quizzes and branching scenario elearning projects

an instructional design storyboard format based on Gagne's 9 events of instruction

an instructional design storyboard format based on Merill's 5 principles of instruction

In these templates, you'll find color-coding based on Gagne's 9 events of instruction (my preferred instructional design framework) though feel free to alter the categorization to meet your needs.

