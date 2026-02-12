Example Elearning Storyboard: How to Write Weird!

In this elearning storyboard template, you'll find an example of a storyboard I designed and used in a real-world client project for an online course.

I hope you find it a useful example of how you might structure an online course, format your learning content and add technical notes for your elearning developer to implement.

You'll find the complete storyboard for the first module of this course called How to Write Weird, which was designed for an audience of 13-17-year-olds interested in creative writing.

