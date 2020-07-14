Designed for early-stage start-ups, this 3-hour workshop agenda is a step by step process that will help a team align on company purpose, develop a long-term roadmap, and prioritize the feature set of your app or service.

By aligning on the key features you’ll deliver for you MVP, this workshop can effectively supercharge the process of getting a startup to market and position your organization for success.

This process can help quickly clarify and solve many of the problems young start-ups have, for example:

Teams that have been “going in circles” when talking about next steps

Have a lot of ideas but don’t have a starting point

Lack clarity about the specific value proposition for marketing, web, and social content

As with many design sprint inspired methodologies, the Feature Sprint for Startups sprint can be especially effective if you have a significant challenge which has no obvious or easy to implement solution.

Bringing together your marketing and product teams alongside stakeholders from other parts of the organization for this workshop is a great way to not only understand your goals and customer personas but also articulate what is remarkable about your company or organization.



This workshop is effective in both live and remote formats. Using an online whiteboard makes the collation of materials and learnings easy and the individual work combined with group feedback can be extremely efficient in a virtual setting.