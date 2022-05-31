Design Thinking for Beginners

This workshop is designed as an introduction to design thinking, providing the participants with steps to take to develop a different mindset and approach to problem solving. The workshop can instill new ways of thinking in teams, and freshen up their approach, working as a starting point before tackling larger projects using similar techniques.

Learning to reframe problems and looking at the scale of the challenge before empathizing with users can help teams deliver well needed solutions. We focus on how to create personas and build a rapid prototype to test before settling on a specific solution.



This workshop is effective in both live and remote formats, and can work as a hybrid lesson as well. We can work with online whiteboard tools to work throughout our learning process, whilst facilitating discussions and presentations alongside, to deliver a successful workshop in a virtual setting.