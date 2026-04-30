

What is this template?

In this template you'll find all you need to create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library. It is also an opportunity to look back and reflect on what tools and methods are most representative of your unique facilitation signature and style.

Get a cup of your beverage of choice, set a timer for 60 minutes, and follow the instructions step by step.

What you'll need:

Your SessionLab log in account. Don't have an account yet? Sign up for free and get started.

A timer. Keeping the process time-bound is more likely to make it happen.

Notebook/writing materials for the reflection sections.







Even better: make it a collaborative moment

Invite your facilitation pals to co-work on this, whether online or in person.