Create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library
In this template you'll find all you need to create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library. It is also an opportunity to look back and reflect on what tools and methods are most representative of your unique facilitation signature and style.
Get a cup of your beverage of choice, set a timer for 60 minutes, and follow the instructions step by step.
Objectives
Create an Author Profile in SessionLab's library with a simple guided process; gain more visibility for your practice and share the work you do with others in the community.
Instructions
What is this template?
In this template you'll find all you need to create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library. It is also an opportunity to look back and reflect on what tools and methods are most representative of your unique facilitation signature and style.
Get a cup of your beverage of choice, set a timer for 60 minutes, and follow the instructions step by step.
What you'll need:
- Your SessionLab log in account. Don't have an account yet? Sign up for free and get started.
- A timer. Keeping the process time-bound is more likely to make it happen.
- Notebook/writing materials for the reflection sections.
Even better: make it a collaborative moment
Invite your facilitation pals to co-work on this, whether online or in person.