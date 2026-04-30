Create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library

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In this template you'll find all you need to create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library. It is also an opportunity to look back and reflect on what tools and methods are most representative of your unique facilitation signature and style.

Get a cup of your beverage of choice, set a timer for 60 minutes, and follow the instructions step by step.

Duration: Any
Participants: 1 +
Facilitators: 1 +
Difficulty:  Low
Deborah Rim MoisoSessionLab
by forSessionLab
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Objectives

Create an Author Profile in SessionLab's library with a simple guided process; gain more visibility for your practice and share the work you do with others in the community.

Instructions


What is this template?

In this template you'll find all you need to create your Author Profile in SessionLab's Library. It is also an opportunity to look back and reflect on what tools and methods are most representative of your unique facilitation signature and style.

Get a cup of your beverage of choice, set a timer for 60 minutes, and follow the instructions step by step.

What you'll need:

  • Your SessionLab log in account. Don't have an account yet? Sign up for free and get started.
  • A timer. Keeping the process time-bound is more likely to make it happen.
  • Notebook/writing materials for the reflection sections.


Even better: make it a collaborative moment

Invite your facilitation pals to co-work on this, whether online or in person.

Author

Deborah Rim Moiso
Deborah Rim Moiso
IAF Endorsed Facilitator | Content Writer @ SessionLab | State of Facilitation editor | Environmental conflict specialist
Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and former co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. As a freelance facilitator, she has extensive experience in European projects, working with organizations in Italy and the EU to further collaboration, especially in conservation (LIFE) projects and environmental conflict prevention. She trains newcomers to facilitation in higher education institutes (Rondine Cittadella della Pace, Climate-KIC). She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità). At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.
sessionlab.com/
linkedin.com/in/deborah-rim-moiso-5a21b1167
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