Course Outline Template

Example of a course outline you can easily customize to fit your needs to start a new learning design project.

Use this template to kick-start your design process. Before drilling down into details, prepare a high-level overview to ensure your general course design is fit-for-purpose and will help you meet your learning goals.

This includes learning objectives, a description, requirements, and a scaffolding for content.

In this template you will find information already organized, with:

notes on learning objectives and other key information on the course at the top, where they cannot be missed;

and other key information on the course at the top, where they cannot be missed; an introduction module;

module; two content modules , including practical activities and assessments;

, including practical activities and assessments; a closing module for action planning and feedback.

Simply drag-and-drop to rearrange or add elements and tailor this course overview to your specific needs.