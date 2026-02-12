Course Outline Template
Example of a course outline you can easily customize to fit your needs to start a new learning design project.
Use this template to kick-start your design process. Before drilling down into details, prepare a high-level overview to ensure your general course design is fit-for-purpose and will help you meet your learning goals.
This includes learning objectives, a description, requirements, and a scaffolding for content.
In this template you will find information already organized, with:
- notes on learning objectives and other key information on the course at the top, where they cannot be missed;
- an introduction module;
- two content modules, including practical activities and assessments;
- a closing module for action planning and feedback.
Simply drag-and-drop to rearrange or add elements and tailor this course overview to your specific needs.
Objectives
- Display the main elements of your learning program at a glance;
- Prepare an overview of the course to share with team and clients;
- Highlight learning objectives;
- Set off with a clear narrative and high-level design, making future work easier.
Instructions
Use color-coding to highlight different types of activities and how they contribute to meeting learning objectives.Who is the course outline template for?
This template was created to inspire learning designers.
Use it to kick-start the design process to organize information in a way that will make future work easier. Easy to customize and share with your team, content providers and clients.
Author
James Smart is Head of Content at SessionLab.