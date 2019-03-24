Collaborative Rapid Prototyping
Build deeper and more detailed prototypes when multiple team members collaborate in parallel.
Created by Voltage Control
Prototyping is where all the ideas come to life. This is perfect for providing a framework that enables your team to design a prototype together. Storyboarding locks in our prototyping plan, which we have to execute in one day. This recipe allows various makers to contribute to a digital prototype in parallel, which leads to building deeper and more involved prototypes.
Facilitating this session does not require any special certification, however, it is highly useful if you have a good understanding of the Design Sprint framework. Familiarity with design tools and a good acumen for team dynamics will help a facilitator keep everyone productive during prototyping. Want tips on running this remotely? Check out some of the best tools and practices for facilitating this session with a distributed team.
Douglas is an entrepreneur, educator, and human-centered technologist. He is the founder and president of Voltage Control, a facilitation academy that develops leaders through certifications, workshops, and organizational coaching focused on facilitation mastery, innovation, and play.
He has helped transform leaders, innovators, and creatives from Nike, U.S. SOCOM, Google, the Air Force, Gap, Tesla, MSU, Church & Dwight, Apple, Adobe, Dropbox, Fidelity, Vrbo, Liberty Mutual, Humana, and SAIC.
Douglas is a thought leader and author of four books: Magical Meetings, Beyond the Prototype, How to Remix Anything, and Start Within.
Voltage Control is a facilitation academy that develops collaborative leaders through certification programs for product innovators, executives, consultants, and educators. Today’s leaders are confronted with unprecedented uncertainty and complex change. Navigating this uncertainty requires a systemic facilitative approach to gain clarity and chart pathways forward. We prepare today’s leaders for now and what’s next.
We believe that you have the answers and abilities for the change you seek, so our experiences are designed to help you discover and unleash them. Our master facilitators guide and coach you through learning experiences that expand mindsets, transform culture, foster team health, and maximize potential.
From Fortune 500 companies to art startups, municipal service providers, and universities, Voltage Control has helped a spectrum of leaders facilitate change and build resilient teams.