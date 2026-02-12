Essential Agile Retrospective





This workshop is designed to be held at the end of an Agile sprint. It’s best to schedule it shortly after the project’s close, so that the process is still fresh in the team’s mind and at a time that is suitable for everyone.

Before a retrospective, a good tip is to share the project brief and achievements. Invite people to reflect in preparation for the retrospective. This workshop is effective in both live and remote formats, and can work as a hybrid lesson as well. Teams can use online whiteboards or TeamRetro to reflect, capture feedback and identify next steps.

Remember, Agile retrospectives are not a one-time event. They are an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement. By leveraging collective wisdom, creativity, and commitment, teams gather insights and actions to shape future sprints, allowing greater value to be delivered in their next projects.





Who can facilitate this Agile retrospective?

As with most Agile workshops, don’t be put-off by the terminology. Agile is a flexible and human-centred way to manage projects and most facilitators could guide a retrospective using the instructions provided.



