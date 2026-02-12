Essential Agile Kickoff Meeting





This template has been created considering the DSDM principle “Communicate continuously and clearly” which underpins many the Agile principle of “Individuals and interactions over processes and tools”. DSDM is an Agile method that focuses on the full project lifecycle, from Kickoff to Close-Out or Retrospective.

An effective kickoff is vital for effective teamwork and to ensure transparency. As the name suggests, it kicks off an allocated timebox and outlines the objectives. It is not a meeting to find the solutions, but rather to equip team members with clear objectives to empower them to find the solutions.

At the start of a project, an agile kickoff is used to introduce team members, define project goals and objectives and establish a list of items to be delivered. It also sets expectations for the Agile development process.

If a new team is formed to work on an existing project or to start a new one, an agile kickoff is a good way to clarify roles and responsibilities, discuss team dynamics, establish common working agreements, and familiarize team members with each other.

Another time an Agile kickoff might be held is during a transition from a traditional project management approach to an Agile one. In this case, the workshop can educate team members about Agile principles, methodologies and practices ensuring a smooth transition and setting expectations for the Agile way of working.

Think of an Agile kickoff as a workshop that lays the foundation for effective collaboration. Use it when you need to establish a shared understanding and align team members with their goals, to ensure a successful and productive project.





Who can facilitate an Agile kickoff?