Romy Alexandra (she / her)

Romy Alexandra humanizes workplaces and learning spaces to accelerate high performance cultures (whether in-person, remote, or hybrid). She specializes in designing and facilitating transformative experiences that integrate psychological safety, experiential learning, neuroscience, and sustained behavior change. A former Peace Corps Volunteer and Fulbright Scholar, Romy brings a global perspective and nearly 15 years of international expertise spanning 85 countries across 4 continents. She has worked with organizations across every sector - from government entities to universities to Formula 1 - helping individuals and teams unlock their potential and build the collaborative competencies necessary for high performance. Netflix, Spotify, WeTransfer, The Dubai Government, The Organization for Security and Cooperation of Europe (OSCE), UNDP, and UN Women are just some of the organizations Romy has previously worked with on innovative learning and culture solutions. Romy holds multiple certifications in Experiential Learning from the International Experiential Learning Network (IELN) and the Institute for Experiential Learning (IFEL), where she is now a core faculty member and trains others in Experiential Learning theory and practice. She is also certified in psychological safety by Amy Edmondson’s The Fearless Organization and Leader Factor. In her role as Chief Learning Officer of Brain Matters, Romy partners with behavioral neuroscientists and psychologists to offer The Applied Psychological Safety Certification program that equips more leaders, trainers, and team in how to apply psychological safety in practice. In 2024, Romy was honored as a LinkedIn Top Voice for her thought leadership in experiential learning and workplace culture. Her work is rooted in the belief that fostering a culture of experiential learning and psychological safety drives innovation and high performance at every level of an organization. Beyond her professional endeavors, Romy is an avid world traveler, foodie, street art enthusiast, bookworm, and yoga practitioner.

