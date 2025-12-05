Rasmus Noah Hansen

Hi there – I’m Rasmus, a trained team development facilitator with a clear mission: Making cross-functional teams collaborate effectively so they can build world class products & services. During my career, I’ve worked with more than a 100+ teams, helping them create Psychological Safety, better meetings, faster decisions, break down silos, clarify roles & responsibilities, implement effective feedback and much more.

Hi there – I’m Rasmus, a trained team development facilitator with a clear mission: Making cross-functional teams collaborate effectively so they can build world class products & services. During my career, I’ve worked with more than a 100+ teams, helping them create Psychological Safety, better meetings, faster decisions, break down silos, clarify roles & responsibilities, implement effective feedback and much more.