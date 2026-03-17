Rach Davis

Hi, I’m Rach. I’m a collaboration co-pilot. I help people think sideways through collaborative sessions, adding in more wonder and what ifs to get creative and useful outcomes. I partner with teams to interrupt bias, help them get out of their own way, and work through challenging problems together without getting stuck in unproductive patterns. My zig zaggy experience in design thinking, strategy, brand building, user experience, and facilitation brings methods from all different perspectives and industries, and I’m always learning more! I look for inspiration everywhere and one of my favorite things to explore is books. My reading list is ever growing, so don’t ever hesitate to ask me for a suggestion on what to read next!

Hi, I’m Rach. I’m a collaboration co-pilot. I help people think sideways through collaborative sessions, adding in more wonder and what ifs to get creative and useful outcomes. I partner with teams to interrupt bias, help them get out of their own way, and work through challenging problems together without getting stuck in unproductive patterns. My zig zaggy experience in design thinking, strategy, brand building, user experience, and facilitation brings methods from all different perspectives and industries, and I’m always learning more! I look for inspiration everywhere and one of my favorite things to explore is books. My reading list is ever growing, so don’t ever hesitate to ask me for a suggestion on what to read next!