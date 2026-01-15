Monika Kisiel

Previously working in the private sector, I have been actively supporting the inflow of foreign direct investment to Poland at the Polish Investment and Trade Agency for the past eight years. I believe that facilitation is one of the most effective tools to improve cooperation between business and public administration, as well as internal cooperation within the public sector. I am always happy to share experience and collaborate with people from all around the globe.

