Katharina Krentz

Without strong relationships >70% of transformation projects fail. I support leaders, teams and organizations in mastering transformation – with clarity, empathy and measurable results. As CEO & Co-Founder of Connecting Humans, my focus is on Social Fitness: the ability to consciously build and nurture strong, high-quality relationships that enable change, resilience and innovation. Research shows: relationships are the strongest predictor of performance and well-being – yet many organizations still lack trust, connection and effective collaboration. This is where I step in. With more than 18 years of corporate experience at Bosch, where I built Germany’s largest Working Out Loud movement and established the company’s first global digital collaboration platform, I know how to make transformation succeed – beyond buzzwords. Today, I work across industries to: - Future-proof leadership – effective, human, clear. - Strengthen teams – building trust, resolving conflicts, boosting resilience and performance. - Advance cultural development – embedding clarity, engagement and future skills. - Empower women & diverse talent – creating visibility, self-efficacy and meaningful networks. My approach combines scientific foundations (Future Skills by the WEF, Harvard Study of Adult Development, High Quality Connections by Jane Dutton and the Broaden-and-Build Theory by Barbara Fredrickson) with practical, proven tools that can be applied immediately and make a tangible difference. The results for my clients: stronger engagement, greater innovation, more effective collaboration, more resilient teams – in short, organizations that are better prepared for the future.

