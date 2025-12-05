Irene Gleirscher

I am deeply passionate about how individuals and organizations interact, learn, and evolve—especially in the face of change. With a strong foundation in Educational Sciences and over twelve years of experience in corporate learning and organizational development at an international NGO, I bring both depth and empathy to my work. My approach is grounded in systemic thinking and participatory leadership, with additional expertise in Systemic Change Management. Since 2014, I've practiced The Art of Hosting, creating spaces of trust where dialogue, reflection, and transformation can happen. I am known for my ability to listen deeply, ask thought-provoking questions, and guide groups towards meaningful and sustainable change. I've facilitated learning and development processes for over 800 people from 60+ countries, adeptly handling diverse cultural and professional contexts in on-site, online, and hybrid formats. My facilitation style is intuitive, visual, and tailored—always focused on clarity, insight, and relevance. A testimonial from Jane Hart beautifully captures my impact: “Irene is a first-class Facilitator—the very best I have ever seen… Every meeting she facilitates is a fulfilling experience.”

I am deeply passionate about how individuals and organizations interact, learn, and evolve—especially in the face of change. With a strong foundation in Educational Sciences and over twelve years of experience in corporate learning and organizational development at an international NGO, I bring both depth and empathy to my work. My approach is grounded in systemic thinking and participatory leadership, with additional expertise in Systemic Change Management. Since 2014, I've practiced The Art of Hosting, creating spaces of trust where dialogue, reflection, and transformation can happen. I am known for my ability to listen deeply, ask thought-provoking questions, and guide groups towards meaningful and sustainable change. I've facilitated learning and development processes for over 800 people from 60+ countries, adeptly handling diverse cultural and professional contexts in on-site, online, and hybrid formats. My facilitation style is intuitive, visual, and tailored—always focused on clarity, insight, and relevance. A testimonial from Jane Hart beautifully captures my impact: “Irene is a first-class Facilitator—the very best I have ever seen… Every meeting she facilitates is a fulfilling experience.”