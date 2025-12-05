Evelina Lundqvist (1981) is a social business consultant and an award-winning social entrepreneur. She runs her creativity and sustainability agency, The Good Tribe out of Sweden and Austria. Evelina’s mission is to create change at the intersection of sustainable development and creativity. Along the way she builds communities, raises awareness and empowers people and organisations to take a leap from “business as usual” to “business for good”. She works together with clients such as IKEA and Caritas and the municipalities of Östersund, Stockholm, Botkyrka and Graz. Moreover, Evelina has co-founded numerous social entrepreneurial ventures over the years. As Evelina is currently taking a stronger interest in human rights and democracy, her latest venture is Antirumours Sweden. Evelina holds an MBA in Business Ethics and Corporate Responsibility from Danube Business School.

Evelina Lundqvist (1981) is a social business consultant and an award-winning social entrepreneur. She runs her creativity and sustainability agency, The Good Tribe out of Sweden and Austria. Evelina’s mission is to create change at the intersection of sustainable development and creativity. Along the way she builds communities, raises awareness and empowers people and organisations to take a leap from “business as usual” to “business for good”. She works together with clients such as IKEA and Caritas and the municipalities of Östersund, Stockholm, Botkyrka and Graz. Moreover, Evelina has co-founded numerous social entrepreneurial ventures over the years. As Evelina is currently taking a stronger interest in human rights and democracy, her latest venture is Antirumours Sweden. Evelina holds an MBA in Business Ethics and Corporate Responsibility from Danube Business School.