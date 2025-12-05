Caroline Kikisch

Helping to navigate conflict and change
Germany

I support teams and organisations by facilitation, team building, coaching and mediation / conflict resolution. Conflicts are necessary — but they don’t have to suck. My goal is to help people navigate through these vulnerable times and find clarity and strength.

caroline-kikisch.de
Languages
germanenglish
