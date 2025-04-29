Welcome Wisdom

1. Identify the Newcomers

Ask the group:

"Who has been in their role the shortest amount of time?"

Select 1–2 individuals who joined the organization within the past year.

2. Gather Advice

Hand out sticky notes and pens.

Ask everyone else:

"Write down one piece of advice for success — something you wish you had known when you started."

Encourage authentic, encouraging tips rather than generic statements.

3. Create the Moment

Invite the newest team members to stand at the front of the room.

Everyone else lines up to meet them, shares a brief word of encouragement face-to-face, and gives them their sticky note.

4. Reflect Together

Once everyone has shared:

Ask the newcomers: "How did it feel to hear advice directly from your colleagues?"

Optionally invite them to read a few sticky notes aloud.

Optional Facilitator Enhancements