Welcome Wisdom
Goal
Create a meaningful connection between new and experienced team members by transforming advice into a personal, face-to-face experience. Foster a sense of belonging, support, and shared responsibility for team culture.
Materials
Instructions
1. Identify the Newcomers
Ask the group:
"Who has been in their role the shortest amount of time?"
Select 1–2 individuals who joined the organization within the past year.
2. Gather Advice
Hand out sticky notes and pens.
Ask everyone else:
"Write down one piece of advice for success — something you wish you had known when you started."
Encourage authentic, encouraging tips rather than generic statements.
3. Create the Moment
Invite the newest team members to stand at the front of the room.
Everyone else lines up to meet them, shares a brief word of encouragement face-to-face, and gives them their sticky note.
4. Reflect Together
Once everyone has shared:
Ask the newcomers:
"How did it feel to hear advice directly from your colleagues?"
Optionally invite them to read a few sticky notes aloud.
Optional Facilitator Enhancements
Play soft music during the sharing.
Photograph the sticky notes (with permission) and include them in a post-event recap.
Invite participants to reflect afterward:
"What's one piece of advice you received today that you'll carry forward?"
Background
This activity was developed during a professional development session with school-based staff from different campuses. It was designed to create authentic human connection quickly without the use of technology or heavy facilitation. Participants shared that the moment felt more personal, meaningful, and energizing than traditional advice-sharing methods like email or slide presentations.
The method is rooted in emotional intelligence principles and leverages peer encouragement as a tool for deeper team alignment and culture building.
