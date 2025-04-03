The 3 Worded Monster
Use this fabulous ice breaker to see the diverse perspectives of your group using creative prompts. The activity allows the team to create a quick and fun image of a fictional monster using generative AI using only 3 characteristics.
Mostly this is great for an online workshop, but with a little supervision it can be pretty cool in an in-person session.
Goal
To show the diversity of thought using generative AI and relax the room.
Materials
Instructions
The steps to perform the 3 worded monster activity:
Explain to the room we need to build a monster using Gen AI
Get suggestions for 3 characteristics the monster should have (write them down on a board everyone can see)
Instruct attendees to create a monster that must have at least the 3 characteristics (but can include other details if need be)
Give them 3 minutes to create the monster picture (they have to choose the first generated image)
Then allow each member to show off their creation next to their name in MIRO
If doing in person, the users could show their phones or laptop monitors.
Now the fact I love to use monsters is one thing but you could use different types of characters like superheroes, animals or any other form that excites or delights.
Tips for running this activity
Always make sure that the characteristics are free of any inappropriate words or anything that can lead to ethnic or cultural bias
The GPT engine used must be approved for the audience to use
You can do this activity without Generative AI and get people to draw :)
Background
This is based on an activity I use called "Draw a Bunyip", which I describe is a mythical Australian animal. Most people draw something kangaroo-ish, but it is an exciting ice breaker activity to start a session.
