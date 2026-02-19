Talking with Pixies

1.Form a group of four (1 listener, 1 interviewer, 2 pixies) 2.Listener selects a worthy-yet-elusive goal [2 mins] 3.Listener shares goal & interviewer ask questions [4 mins] 4.Pixies chatter in opposite ears [6 mins] 5.Debrief what happened [2 mins] 6.Rotate to next Listener and repeat steps 1-5

Allow 15 minutes per person requesting a Pixie confab

Part 1

Identify Competing Commitments

•By yourself, think of a challenging crossroads you face now. Ask yourself, “What is a vital yet elusive goal I hold dear?” 2 minutes •Share your goal the Interviewer while Pixies listen in. 4 minutes

Interviewer Questions - here are some things the interviewer might ask

•Why is the goal important to you? Why are you bothering? How will others around you benefit? •What actions have you taken to advance—and undermine–progress toward the goal? Dig for tangible examples and stories not concepts. •Give more attention to an action or behavior that undermines. Ask, Why… why… why were you attracted to the actions that undermine? •Ask, What will happen if you stop the behaviors that advance your goal? What might people say or what will happen to those around you? •Ask, “What will happen if you stop the behaviors that undermine your goal?” What might people say or what will happen to those around you?



[Pixies meanwhile listen for competing commitments, assumptions, and beliefs held by the listener as the interview proceeds ]

Part 2

The Listener Role

•Now “Listen to your Pixies” without responding. The Pixies job is to chatter empathetically and imaginatively about your competing commitments. •They invite you to look into the fun house mirror. They represent your inner voices, the raucous committee in your head. •The “Listener” will stand or sit with a Pixie on either side, slightly behind you just out of sight. •Close your eyes try to follow as the Pixies’ mischievous chatter. Don’t expect them to agree or offer practical advice.

The Pixies Role has three elements:

1. Explore playfully hidden assumptions that may lurk unexamined (use “Yes, and..” mischievous build on each other’s thoughts) 2. Imagine out loud what would be possible if an assumption was partially or wholly wrong 3. Chatter as if you were walking in the shoes or sitting on the shoulder of the Listener

After six minutes, the Listener shares what they gained from the Pixie chatter [3 minutes]. Then, go on to the next person and switch Pixie roles.

Left Ear: Innovator Pixie

•Show what is possible if behaviors that undermine the goal are stopped. •Show that your worries are unfounded or no longer relevant. •Reveal the new growth that is possible by reexamining assumptions and by fully committing to a vital goal.

Right Ear: Protector Pixie

•Show the wisdom of maintaining multiple commitments. •Reveal the rationale why a play-it-safe course of action is fundamental for the well-being of the person. •Risks are risky!