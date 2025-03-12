Storytelling activity
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
from "The Moth" Game of Storytelling. Connection, sharing, listening to others.
Materials
Instructions
Option 1: Getting to know you
- have each person pick a card (theme on front, theme-related prompts on back) and think for a few minutes about a first-person/personal story, from their life, that they can share related to that theme. If first theme is not conjuring a memory, select a different card.
- Each person reads their theme and tells their story.
- NOTE: Can also do this in pairs, and each pair decides which person will share their story with the larger group.
Option 2: Competitive Storyslam
- Facilitator selects a card to read out to the group (theme on front, story prompts on back)
- 2-minutes individual prep:
- Each person thinks for a few minutes about a first-person/personal story, from their life, that they can share related to that theme. Interpret the theme any way you like.
- Each person selects 3 keywords reflecting elements of the story (e.g. patio, dog, ambulance)
- Facilitator ask each person to share their keywords only, and group votes on the story they'd like to hear. Most votes wins, that person shares their story.
- Repeat a few rounds.
