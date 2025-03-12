Squiggle birds
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
lowers the bar for visualizing ideas later, showing that ability to draw doesn’t matter
Instructions
- quick and effective way to inject a bit of fun
- shows how the brain fills in the gaps, finds patterns, and how easy it is to convey an idea through visuals
Hand out index cards or paper
Ask people to draw several squiggles on the paper, as you draw some on a flipchart
Ask people to add 2 straight lines coming down from each squiggle, as you do on chart (to be the legs of the bird)
Ask people to add a triangle pointing out of the squiggle, you do on chart (beak of bird)
Can add a dot for eyes
Result is a page of squiggle birds! Ta da you can draw.
