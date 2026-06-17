“Before we jump into talking about our topic, let’s take a few minutes to collect our thoughts. We are going to do a quiet activity to prepare for the work ahead.”

Space and Materials

Space for participants to form pairs and trios [breakouts of two to three].

Paper and pen/pencil for each participant.

Prompts prepared in advance [ready to paste into chat] (see attachment below for examples).

Roles include host [tech host] and participants.

Everyone is invited and has an equal opportunity to contribute.

Alone,

pairs or trios,

whole group.

Intro: Share the structuring invitation and hand out paper. (1 min.)

Spiral Setup: Instruct participants to fold their paper in half and then in half again to create four equal quadrants, draw a dot at the center of the page, and slowly draw a spiral outward, keeping the lines close together. (1–2 min.)

Generate Ideas: One by one, the host reads a prompt and participants take 1–2 minutes to respond to the prompt in a quadrant. Host reads second prompt and they respond in the next quadrant. Repeat until all quadrants are filled. (See sample above.) (8 min.)

Review and Select Ideas: Participants read and circle one or two ideas per quadrant that stand out or surprise them. (2 min.)

Group Sharing: Participants form pairs or trios [breakouts] and share their circled ideas. (3 min.)

Collective Insights: Everyone returns to plenary. A few people share key insights or common themes [in Chatterfall]. (3 min.)

Spiral Journal works well online to start a meeting, helping people transition calmly from other activities. Working on paper brings physical activity online.