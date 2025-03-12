QuickStart guide

(NOT forcing others to bend to your way of working, or using to excuse certain counter-productive behaviors)

Have each participant fill out a sheet, virtual board, or pre-meeting survey answering the following

How to Address You

Your Availability

When You Shine: Note the kind of work you love and that team members should send your way.

When You Struggle: The tasks that someone else should take, or where you'll need support.

Agreements You Care About: The two or three things you want the team to agree on.

How to Learn More About You: What folks should do if they have questions.

Share and discuss amongst the team.

Share and discuss amongst the team.

Close by asking each person "what's one thing you learned" or "what's one thing you will change based on what you've learned about your colleagues and yourself"








