The group needs to be placed so everyone can see each other. The facilitator provides the giveaways at one place in the room or distributes them. The facilitator opens the session with one question, which is for all participants the same. One participant after another takes the giveaway followed by the answer of the question.

If you take this [sweet/fruit], what must happen that it will be a [sweet/healthy] workshop?

Please take a nut, and let us know in a nutshell ...

Please take [something], and give us your expectations ...

Take one [ice cream] and let us know what it needs for a cool workshop?

If you take this [sweet/fruit], what was the [sweetest/juiciest] of this workshop for you?

Feedback is a present. If you take this [present], what is your feedback about this workshop?

Please take one small [something], but please give us your biggest insight of this workshop!

If you take this [ice cream], let us know what was the coolest of this workshop?

With "Tasty Start & Sweet End" for opening or closing you can activate more senses. In addition to hearing and seeing, you can also activate feeling and tasting. Usually it brings more communication discipline into the group (like the talking stick) and supports retrospection. And of course everybody likes to get something.Questions for the openingQuestions for closing