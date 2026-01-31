Tasty Start & Sweet End
Duration: 5m - 20m
Participants: 5 - 30
Difficulty:  Low
Marcus Klettke
by forPersonal

Goal

Open or end a workshop or session by involving all participants.

Materials

    Instructions

    With "Tasty Start & Sweet End" for opening or closing you can activate more senses. In addition to hearing and seeing, you can also activate feeling and tasting. Usually it brings more communication discipline into the group (like the talking stick) and supports retrospection. And of course everybody likes to get something.
    1. The group needs to be placed so everyone can see each other.
    2. The facilitator provides the giveaways at one place in the room or distributes them.
    3. The facilitator opens the session with one question, which is for all participants the same.
    4. One participant after another takes the giveaway followed by the answer of the question.
    Questions for the opening
    • If you take this [sweet/fruit], what must happen that it will be a [sweet/healthy] workshop?
    • Please take a nut, and let us know in a nutshell ...
    • Please take [something], and give us your expectations ...
    • Take one [ice cream] and let us know what it needs for a cool workshop?
    Questions for closing
    • If you take this [sweet/fruit], what was the [sweetest/juiciest] of this workshop for you?
    • Feedback is a present. If you take this [present], what is your feedback about this workshop?
    • Please take one small [something], but please give us your biggest insight of this workshop!
    • If you take this [ice cream], let us know what was the coolest of this workshop?

    Attachments

    • Gemini_Generated_Image_ow9no6ow9no6ow9n.png

    Background

    The idea came up while organising a workshop. Initial idea was to provide some sweets for the workshop participants. Followed by the approach to combine it with a session. And the idea was born.

    Author

    Marcus Klettke
    Marcus Klettke
    Change I Facilitation I Training

    Teamplayer with more than 25 years of experience in global aerospace, automotive and telecommunication industries. My background includes proven leadership in Performance & Improvement, Investment Planning, Idea & Innovation, Health & Safety and Travel & Expense. Voluntary engagement as lifeguard and paramedic. I'm specialized in designing impactful workshops, managing complex group dynamics, and building strong co-development cohorts. Let's create something great together!

    linkedin.com/in/marcus-klettke
    More about author

    0 Ratings 

    No ratings yet.

    0 Comments

    Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.