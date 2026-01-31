Goal
Materials
Instructions
- The group needs to be placed so everyone can see each other.
- The facilitator provides the giveaways at one place in the room or distributes them.
- The facilitator opens the session with one question, which is for all participants the same.
- One participant after another takes the giveaway followed by the answer of the question.
- If you take this [sweet/fruit], what must happen that it will be a [sweet/healthy] workshop?
- Please take a nut, and let us know in a nutshell ...
- Please take [something], and give us your expectations ...
- Take one [ice cream] and let us know what it needs for a cool workshop?
- If you take this [sweet/fruit], what was the [sweetest/juiciest] of this workshop for you?
- Feedback is a present. If you take this [present], what is your feedback about this workshop?
- Please take one small [something], but please give us your biggest insight of this workshop!
- If you take this [ice cream], let us know what was the coolest of this workshop?
Attachments
- Gemini_Generated_Image_ow9no6ow9no6ow9n.png
Background
The idea came up while organising a workshop. Initial idea was to provide some sweets for the workshop participants. Followed by the approach to combine it with a session. And the idea was born.
Author
Teamplayer with more than 25 years of experience in global aerospace, automotive and telecommunication industries. My background includes proven leadership in Performance & Improvement, Investment Planning, Idea & Innovation, Health & Safety and Travel & Expense. Voluntary engagement as lifeguard and paramedic. I'm specialized in designing impactful workshops, managing complex group dynamics, and building strong co-development cohorts. Let's create something great together!More about author