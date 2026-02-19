Network Patterning
Reveal and reshape the patterns of interaction within a group by making relationship dynamics visible and tangible. Participants use simple cards to represent different roles, behaviors, or connection types in a network (for example, who initiates, who bridges, who withdraws, who amplifies).
By arranging and rearranging these cards, groups can explore how influence flows, where bottlenecks exist, and how new connection patterns might improve collaboration. This structure helps teams better understand relational dynamics and intentionally shift toward more productive and inclusive network patterns.
This method is designed to be remote-first (using a shared whiteboard).
Goal
Identify and shape more productive network patterns.
Materials
Instructions
- Alone, generate a response to the invitation on slide 4 (3 min)
- One prompt at a time, share patterns you selected with via a whiteboard (4 mins)
- In breakout room Quartets, chat about “So What do these patterns reveal? Does the pattern matter?” (4 mins)
- In the Main Room, hear from any group with something everyone needs to hear (3 mins)
- In breakout room Quartets, chat about “Now What action or first step may help us move toward a different pattern?” (4 mins)
- In the Main Room, hear from any group with something everyone needs to hear (3 mins)
The invitation for reflection (slide 4 of the attached file) is:
- Pick a group of people or a community of practice you work with and/or learn with.
- Select three patterns which describe how you work together, then label them A-B-C on a piece of paper.
A) Represents the “official” pattern (what you say to others about the group)
B) Represents your on-the-ground experience of working in this group (what you do or experience)
C) Represents a pattern that might generate more productive interaction (what you recommend)
Background
This is part of the Liberating Structures body of work, currently "in development" (as of 2026).
To learn more about "in development" Liberating Structures: https://www.liberatingstructures.com/ls-in-development/
Liberating Structures are easy-to-learn microstructures that enhance relational coordination and trust. They quickly foster lively participation in groups of any size, making it possible to truly include and unleash everyone. Liberating Structures are a disruptive innovation that can replace more controlling or constraining approaches. Liberating Structures introduce tiny shifts in the way we meet, plan, decide and relate to one another. They put the innovative power once reserved for experts only in hands of everyone. Authored by Keith McCandless and Henri Lipmanowicz