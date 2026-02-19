Network Patterning

Reveal and reshape the patterns of interaction within a group by making relationship dynamics visible and tangible. Participants use simple cards to represent different roles, behaviors, or connection types in a network (for example, who initiates, who bridges, who withdraws, who amplifies).

By arranging and rearranging these cards, groups can explore how influence flows, where bottlenecks exist, and how new connection patterns might improve collaboration. This structure helps teams better understand relational dynamics and intentionally shift toward more productive and inclusive network patterns.

This method is designed to be remote-first (using a shared whiteboard).