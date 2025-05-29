Myths and Metaphors (Causal Layered Analysis)
Developed by futurist Sohail Inayatullah, CLA is a cornerstone of critical futures thinking. It’s designed to support more inclusive, layered conversations by opening up not just what might happen, but why we imagine it that way.
Goal
To surface underlying assumptions and cultural narratives, enabling more transformative conversations about change.
Materials
Instructions
- Introduce the four levels of CLA:
- Litany: headlines and visible problems
- Systemic causes: structural drivers (economic, political, etc.)
- Worldview: assumptions, ideologies, beliefs
- Myths/metaphors: deep stories and symbolic narratives
- Start by choosing a focal issue or topic (e.g. “the future of work”, “climate action”).
- Work layer by layer (or jump directly to the myth/metaphor level):
- Ask: What’s the common narrative around this issue?
- What assumptions underpin that view?
- What metaphors or stories do we tell about this? (e.g. “the race against time”, “man vs nature”, “data as oil”)
- Capture ideas as you go, either moving down the levels or mapping horizontally.
- Close by discussing: What’s revealed when we reach the metaphor layer? How might reframing the story change what we see as possible?
Facilitation tips
- This method requires space for reflection. Don’t rush.
- Offer examples of metaphors if the group gets stuck. They’re often hidden in plain sight.
- Be mindful that worldviews and narratives can carry emotional or cultural weight.
Background
