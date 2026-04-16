A short, two-round game shows the cost of switching tasks in under 15 minutes.

Participants complete the same data sets twice. First, they switch between tasks (multitasking). Then, they finish one task before starting the next (mono-tasking).

The change in speed and accuracy is clear and hard to deny. It works because people do not just hear that multitasking is inefficient, they feel it. The first round is stressful and slow. The second round is calm and fast.

🌐 Online A ready-to-run digital version of this game is available at https://facilitatorkit.co/multitasking-myth-online. The facilitator creates a session and shares a link — participants join in their browser and play on their own device. Results and charts are generated automatically at the end.