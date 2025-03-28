Monkey Tsunami escape

1.Divide the participants into three equal groups:

Speaking Group: Can see and speak; responsible for interpreting signals from the Mute group and guiding the Blind group verbally.

Blind Group: Cannot see (blindfolded); handles and places the cardboard planks based on verbal instructions.

Mute Group: Cannot speak but can see; knows the correct strategy and communicates it non-verbally to the Speaking group.

2.Each group starts on their own island, marked by ropes or cones.

3.The Blind group is given the cardboard planks.

4.The Mute group uses non-verbal methods (e.g., gestures, pointing, or optional markers/sticky notes) to convey the strategy to the Speaking group.

5.The Speaking group interprets these signals and verbally instructs the Blind group on where to place the planks in the ocean. The Blind group places the planks accordingly.

6.Participants can step on the planks to cross to other islands but must ensure each plank is always touched by at least one person to prevent removal by the game master. If a plank in the ocean is not being touched, the game master removes it.

7.If a participant steps into the ocean without a plank, they must return to their starting island.

8. The game continues until all participants are on the target island or the time limit has ran out.