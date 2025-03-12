Melissa LaddBCS Allegient Facilitators

Miniature Metaphors

Creative reflection and dialogue, connection activity, introductions

From Miniature Metaphors Reflection and Processing Toolkit by Experiential Tools

Materials

    Instructions

    Ask each person to select a charm as a symbol of X prompt (your leadership style... what the day/event means to you... that best describes your temperament) 


    Neighbor guesses why they chose that charm

    Person responds with whether or not they got it right, and elaborates on their metaphor for the charm


