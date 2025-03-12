Miniature Metaphors
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
Creative reflection and dialogue, connection activity, introductions
From Miniature Metaphors Reflection and Processing Toolkit by Experiential Tools
Materials
Instructions
Ask each person to select a charm as a symbol of X prompt (your leadership style... what the day/event means to you... that best describes your temperament)
Neighbor guesses why they chose that charm
Person responds with whether or not they got it right, and elaborates on their metaphor for the charm
