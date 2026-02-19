1) Pick a topic or challenge that is stuck

2) Mind map your topic or challenge alone using the What3 Debrief template (5 minutes). Use multi-color sticky notes if available.

· What? What do you notice? What facts stand out about this challenge?

· So What? Why does it matter? Is there an important pattern or implication?

· Now What? What are your first steps or actions to address the challenge?

3) Get with a partner and create a new joint mind-melded map, repeating the What3 progression as you sift and sort observations, ideas, & actions (10 minutes)

4) Get with another pair and create a new "final" MindMeld, repeating the What3 progression as you sift and sort the material(10 minutes)

5) Groups of 4 share their final map via a gallery walk (5 minutes)

MindMeld map illustration in the attachments. Using color and shapes help everyone quickly see what is the same and what is different across the small groups. No need for lengthy reports back to the main group.