Mind Meld
Create a shared visual map of what a group observes, discovers, and plans to act on together. Participants begin by capturing individual observations and patterns related to a question or challenge, then combine (“meld”) these into a collective map that makes insights and action ideas visible to everyone. By moving through stages of noticing what’s present, interpreting why it matters, and identifying next steps, MindMeld helps groups surface rich, shared understanding and align on concrete actions before moving forward.
Goal
Make all the observations, patterns, and action ideas visual for everyone to see
Materials
Instructions
1) Pick a topic or challenge that is stuck
2) Mind map your topic or challenge alone using the What3 Debrief template (5 minutes). Use multi-color sticky notes if available.
· What? What do you notice? What facts stand out about this challenge?
· So What? Why does it matter? Is there an important pattern or implication?
· Now What? What are your first steps or actions to address the challenge?
3) Get with a partner and create a new joint mind-melded map, repeating the What3 progression as you sift and sort observations, ideas, & actions (10 minutes)
4) Get with another pair and create a new "final" MindMeld, repeating the What3 progression as you sift and sort the material(10 minutes)
5) Groups of 4 share their final map via a gallery walk (5 minutes)
MindMeld map illustration in the attachments. Using color and shapes help everyone quickly see what is the same and what is different across the small groups. No need for lengthy reports back to the main group.
Background
Part of the series of "in development" Liberating Structures (as of 2026). Proposed by Chris McCarthy (designer and director of the Innovation Learning Network).
If you are using this method and would like to contribute to its development, consider filling out the following method evaluation feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-YYIYGz0HqIQqWBYqjgx1oAP7UXmQvOA-VVWnY_jXwAhdLw/viewform?c=0&w=1
To learn more about "in development" Liberating Structures: https://www.liberatingstructures.com/ls-in-development/
Author
