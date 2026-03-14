Let's Count
Goal
Instructions
2. Explain that the goal of the activity is for the entire room to try to count to the number 10—out loud—one number at a time without anyone talking over someone.
3. If two people say a number at the same time, the group gives one big clap; then we start over with "1."
4. The facilitation tone is positive and lighthearted. Keep going! Typical frustrations for players include going too fast, no one is listening, trying to establish dominance with voice, not getting a chance to play.
5. Once the group gets to 10, celebrate! Congratulate them on completing the game as a team.
6. Then, invite them to make observations. Who did they show up as in that activity? Did they take over, or sit back? How did the group come together to solve the problem? What cues were used to communicate?
STRATEGY
We all play certain roles in our interactions in the world and on teams. Let's Count helps prime for self-awareness. It's energizing and introduces playfulness while revealing personalities and group dynamics. Let's Count works well to open for sessions involving agility, collaboration, and strategy.
TIPS FOR PLAYING ONLINE
This game works well online, ideally with cameras on. Notice how layers of technology may require clearer communication, more silence, etc., and how teams naturally adapt to meet the objective in whatever environment they're in.
Background
Source: Gamestorming
Author
Gamestorming is a set of co-creation tools used by innovators around the world. Think back to the last time you played a game. What was the game? Why did you choose to play? Was it a simple game like tic-tac-toe, or something more complex, like Monopoly, Scrabble or Chess? Or maybe it was a game of basketball? Did you play with friends? With family? Try to recapture the feeling you had as you played the game. How did it feel? Would you like to have more of that feeling at work? Games come naturally to human beings. Playing a game is a way of exploring the world, a form of structured play, a natural learning activity that’s deeply tied to growth. Games can be fun and entertaining, but games can have practical benefits too. These games are designed to help you get more innovative, creative results in your work. We’ll show you not only how to play them but how to design them so they fit your own specific work goals.More about author