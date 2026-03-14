1. Instruct the group that they will count, 1, 2, 3... and so on until 10.

2. Explain that the goal of the activity is for the entire room to try to count to the number 10—out loud—one number at a time without anyone talking over someone.

3. If two people say a number at the same time, the group gives one big clap; then we start over with "1."

4. The facilitation tone is positive and lighthearted. Keep going! Typical frustrations for players include going too fast, no one is listening, trying to establish dominance with voice, not getting a chance to play.

5. Once the group gets to 10, celebrate! Congratulate them on completing the game as a team.

6. Then, invite them to make observations. Who did they show up as in that activity? Did they take over, or sit back? How did the group come together to solve the problem? What cues were used to communicate?



STRATEGY

We all play certain roles in our interactions in the world and on teams. Let's Count helps prime for self-awareness. It's energizing and introduces playfulness while revealing personalities and group dynamics. Let's Count works well to open for sessions involving agility, collaboration, and strategy.

TIPS FOR PLAYING ONLINE

This game works well online, ideally with cameras on. Notice how layers of technology may require clearer communication, more silence, etc., and how teams naturally adapt to meet the objective in whatever environment they're in.