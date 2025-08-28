Joy Island
Drawing your own "Joy Island" with named areas for things that bring you joy, and sharing with others.
Duration: 5m - 15m
Participants: Any
Difficulty: Low
by Melissa Ladd
Goal
*Credit to Andi Cuddington from the Design Thinking Zeal for this activity.
To connect participants around what brings them joy using a visual metaphor.
Materials
Instructions
- Prepare participants:
- As participants to write 3-4 things that bring you joy on your paper, small in one corner, to use as reference for the activity
- Explain the activity:
- Each person will draw the outline of an island, any shape
- On that island, name areas where you could do those things that bring you joy.
- You can add icons to signify what's happening on that area of teh island.
- You'll be sharing with a partner when you're done - but it doesn't have to "look good!" Just get something on paper.
- Share examples:
- You might have a Bunko Beach if you like to play games, or Pickleball Playa, or Family Falls
- Think about areas of a theme park if you need inspiration
- Give participants 5 minutes to draw their island
- Put them in pairs to share their islands
- Debrief (as time allows):
- What surprised you about your island?
- What did you notice about your partner's island?
- How might you bring more of these joyful elements into your daily life or work?
