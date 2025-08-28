Joy Island

Drawing your own "Joy Island" with named areas for things that bring you joy, and sharing with others.

Duration: 5m - 15m
Participants: Any
Difficulty:  Low
Melissa Laddby 

Goal

*Credit to Andi Cuddington from the Design Thinking Zeal for this activity.

To connect participants around what brings them joy using a visual metaphor.

Materials

    Instructions

    • Prepare participants:
      • As participants to write 3-4 things that bring you joy on your paper, small in one corner, to use as reference for the activity
    • Explain the activity:
      • Each person will draw the outline of an island, any shape
      • On that island, name areas where you could do those things that bring you joy.
      • You can add icons to signify what's happening on that area of teh island.
      • You'll be sharing with a partner when you're done - but it doesn't have to "look good!" Just get something on paper.
    • Share examples:
      • You might have a Bunko Beach if you like to play games, or Pickleball Playa, or Family Falls
      • Think about areas of a theme park if you need inspiration
    • Give participants 5 minutes to draw their island
    • Put them in pairs to share their islands
    • Debrief (as time allows):
      • What surprised you about your island?
      • What did you notice about your partner's island?
      • How might you bring more of these joyful elements into your daily life or work?

