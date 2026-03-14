The I Notice, I Wonder, It Reminds Me of... game is based on powerful prompts to observe more deeply, ask better questions, and make interesting connections. Play this game in nature for the multisensory experience to engrain the observations in your mind.



TIPS FOR PLAYING ONLINE

This game can work well as a prompt during a break in an online meeting. Instead of taking a walk in the "natural world" outdoors with a partner, invite participants to explore the "natural world" of their remote working space. Can they find something to notice and appreciate in the environment they are so familiar with? After a defined period of time, split the group into pairs in breakout groups to discuss their observations.

Talk to the group about observational skills and how they translate to mindfulness through noticing the world around us at any given moment. If possible, go outside into nature. During a walk, instruct participants to pick an object that interests them.1. Either individually, or in pairs, make observations about the object. Begin the sentence "I notice," and then describe what you observe with your senses.2. Each individual shares for a few minutes, then begins to explore the object more. Begin the next sentence with "I wonder," and discuss what piques your curiosity.3. Share for a few minutes, then make connections. Begin the next sentence with "It reminds me of" and discuss what it brings up for each individual.