I Notice, I Wonder, It Reminds Me of...
I Notice, I Wonder, It Reminds Me of... is a structure and practice for honing observational skills and practicing active listening and appreciative inquiry. It's a thinking routine that can encourage deeper observations and connections. Participants are encouraged to develop curiosity and engage with their environment.
Goal
I Notice, I Wonder, It Reminds Me of... is a structure and practice for honing observational skills and practicing active listening and appreciative inquiry. It's a thinking routine that can encourage deeper observations and connections. Participants are encouraged to develop curiosity and engage with their environment.
Instructions
1. Either individually, or in pairs, make observations about the object. Begin the sentence "I notice," and then describe what you observe with your senses.
2. Each individual shares for a few minutes, then begins to explore the object more. Begin the next sentence with "I wonder," and discuss what piques your curiosity.
3. Share for a few minutes, then make connections. Begin the next sentence with "It reminds me of" and discuss what it brings up for each individual.
STRATEGY
TIPS FOR PLAYING ONLINE
This game can work well as a prompt during a break in an online meeting. Instead of taking a walk in the "natural world" outdoors with a partner, invite participants to explore the "natural world" of their remote working space. Can they find something to notice and appreciate in the environment they are so familiar with? After a defined period of time, split the group into pairs in breakout groups to discuss their observations.
Attachments
- I-notice-I-wonder-method-cover.png
Background
Source: Gamestorming
Author
Gamestorming is a set of co-creation tools used by innovators around the world. Think back to the last time you played a game. What was the game? Why did you choose to play? Was it a simple game like tic-tac-toe, or something more complex, like Monopoly, Scrabble or Chess? Or maybe it was a game of basketball? Did you play with friends? With family? Try to recapture the feeling you had as you played the game. How did it feel? Would you like to have more of that feeling at work? Games come naturally to human beings. Playing a game is a way of exploring the world, a form of structured play, a natural learning activity that’s deeply tied to growth. Games can be fun and entertaining, but games can have practical benefits too. These games are designed to help you get more innovative, creative results in your work. We’ll show you not only how to play them but how to design them so they fit your own specific work goals.More about author