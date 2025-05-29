Horizon Scanning
Horizon scanning is a structured method for identifying early signs of change, like emerging issues, trends, and weak signals that could shape the future. It helps participants look beyond the immediate and obvious, scanning across multiple domains to detect what might be coming next.
Goal
To develop a broader awareness of external change and uncertainty by systematically collecting and discussing emerging signals and drivers of change.
Materials
Instructions
- Introduce the purpose of horizon scanning: to look beyond the organisation, issue, or sector, and identify emerging changes in the wider world.
- Provide a scanning framework (e.g. STEEPL -- see attachment -- or custom categories) to give structure.
- Ask participants to look for signals of change. These could come from:
- Media, blogs, niche news sources
- Research reports
- Everyday observations
- Examples from their own context or sector
- For each signal, participants should record:
- What is it?
- Where did it come from?
- Why might it matter?
- Collect and group signals. Discuss:
- Which signals are surprising?
- Are there early patterns or contradictions?
- What questions do these raise about the future?
Facilitation tips
- Encourage scanning beyond mainstream sources to avoid reinforcing current narratives.
- Emphasise that weak signals are valuable, even if they seem niche or unclear.
- Use scanning as a recurring practice. It’s not just a one-off activity, it’s about developing habits of awareness.
Background
Horizon scanning is a core practice in futures and foresight, used in both government and industry to anticipate emerging change. While it can be formal and data-driven, this workshop version prioritises participation and learning, helping groups develop their collective radar for what’s next.
