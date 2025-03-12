Sunset Activity
warm-up activity from Rachel Davis via AJ&Smart
Goal
Ask a group to draw a sunset, and almost every sketch will look the same—horizon line, water, maybe a couple of birds in that familiar "M" shape.
But ask them to draw a sunset they remember, and everything changes. The drawings become personal, emotional, unique.
--
It helps participants notice how often they give predictable answers— and how a simple change in wording can lead to deeper, more thoughtful responses.
Instructions
➤ Step 1: Give everyone a piece of paper and a black sharpie. No pencils—this isn’t about perfection.
➤ Step 2: Ask them to draw a sunset in 30 seconds. No extra instructions, just "draw a sunset."
➤ Step 3: Ask them to raise a hand if their sunset includes:
A horizon line
Palm trees or any tree
Water
Birds (the classic "McDonald's arch" ones)
Sun rays
(they'll more than likely say yes to most of the above)
➤ Step 4: Now, ask them to draw a sunset they remember. Tell them to think about:
Where they were
What was around them
How they felt
Who they were with
➤ Step 5: Compare both sunsets. What do they notice? Let a few people share their stories.
The first sunset? A predictable, surface-level response.
The second? A deeper, more thoughtful response.
While it's a fun warm-up, it’s also a demonstration of how facilitation works at its best.
When we ask better questions, we get better thinking, better discussions, and ultimately, better outcomes.
