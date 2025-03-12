Sunset Activity



➤ Step 1: Give everyone a piece of paper and a black sharpie. No pencils—this isn’t about perfection.



➤ Step 2: Ask them to draw a sunset in 30 seconds. No extra instructions, just "draw a sunset."



➤ Step 3: Ask them to raise a hand if their sunset includes:



A horizon line

Palm trees or any tree

Water

Birds (the classic "McDonald's arch" ones)

Sun rays



(they'll more than likely say yes to most of the above)



➤ Step 4: Now, ask them to draw a sunset they remember. Tell them to think about:



Where they were

What was around them

How they felt

Who they were with



➤ Step 5: Compare both sunsets. What do they notice? Let a few people share their stories.



The first sunset? A predictable, surface-level response.

The second? A deeper, more thoughtful response.



While it's a fun warm-up, it’s also a demonstration of how facilitation works at its best.



When we ask better questions, we get better thinking, better discussions, and ultimately, better outcomes.