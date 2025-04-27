Head Heart Hands (aka Hands Hearts Minds)
Head Heart Hands (aka Hands Hearts Minds)
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
connection activity
Instructions
Think for a moment about your assets, then pair up with someone to share them in three realms
HANDS
- Physical skills you possess that you would be willing to teach others
- carpentry, photography, gardening, painting, bike repair
HEAD / MIND
- Knowledge that you have in a particular area
- child devt, health care, history of the area
HEART
- Passions, what stirs you to action
- what would you walk across hot coals for?
Comments (0)