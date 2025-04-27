Melissa LaddBCS Allegient Facilitators

Head Heart Hands (aka Hands Hearts Minds)

by for .  

connection activity

Instructions

Think for a moment about your assets, then pair up with someone to share them in three realms


HANDS

  • Physical skills you possess that you would be willing to teach others
    • carpentry, photography, gardening, painting, bike repair

HEAD / MIND

  • Knowledge that you have in a particular area
    • child devt, health care, history of the area

HEART

  • Passions, what stirs you to action
    • what would you walk across hot coals for?




Comments (0) 

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.