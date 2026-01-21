GROUND RULES/NORMS/MEETING MANTRAS/Ways of Working (WOW)/Codes of Conduct/Group Contracts
list to pull from
Goal
Instructions
What behaviors will support the work of the group?
Consider putting these in components of psychological safety
- INCLUSION
- LEARNER
- COLLABORATOR
- CHALLENGER
Benefit of using them:
- Clarify expectations among team members, preventing confusion, duplication, unproductive conflict, and inefficient communication.
- Fully Present - tech is contagious! some will be purposeful. BUT if you need to respond something, please leave the room or turn your camera off so we know you're not with us temporarily. Close down the multiple tabs on your computer and in your brain!
- step in step back - encourage speaking up no matter your role! and also, full agenda, respect your time and everyone's. we don't just want to hear from you. I can, and you may if you can, gently pause someone who's monopolizing the conversation.
- humble dialogue, appreciate the value of both seniority/ years of experience AND new perspectives/ opportunities to continue learning from each other.
- Amuse your facilitator, I want to be encouraged and energized too! every group is different. fun part of the job.
- WAIT
- why am I talking / not talking
- ELMO
- enough, let's move on
- Disagree without being disagreeable
- means that it's fine to have a different opinion, but that participants should express their disagreement to each other in a constructive way. That would include for example listening first to understand, asking questions, looking for a common ground and not making it personal.
- Share the air / democracy in time
- strengthens the importance of being inclusive and making space for other – often quiet and hesitant – participants. It's everyone's responsibility, to find ways that everyone can contribute their ideas and thoughts to the meeting. I can, and you may if you can, gently pause someone who's monopolizing the conversation.
- Lean into discomfort
- Great discoveries, learnings, and transformations can be made when participants leave their comfort zone. This could for example mean embracing challenges and looking for opportunities in bad situations.
- stay focused
- in your questions/comments. parking lots in use, may cut off a deep-dive to ensure time for all topics. Sometimes these conversations lead to some unexpected yet amazing results so it's a fine dance between cutting them off and letting them play out a bit.
- be forward thinking
- strategic. not time for aggressive inquiry into any one research area.
- Honour everyone’s time by showing up on time. To start punctually and make the most of our time together, we’ll close the doors at :03 past the hour.
- Commit to showing up as a generous giver (you give without asking anything in return) and a mindful taker (you take with the intention to share and to grow).
- Speak Your Truth: Share from your own experiences
- Seek to Understand: Actively listen, before responding
- Respect Others’ Experience: We may have different OR similar stories to share, and contexts to draw from. All are legitimate.
- Disagree Without Discord: Disagreement is expected. HOWEVER,
- Approach unexpected ideas with curiosity, not argument.
- If you disagree, debate and challenge ideas. Don’t attack the speaker.
- Share the Air: Make room for all voices to be heard, and don’t dominate the conversation
- Confidentiality:
- Share stories and experiences, but don’t identify individual people or provide details that would allow someone in your story to be identified.
- Do not share the experiences you hear in this space outside this space.
- Be willing to be uncomfortable - that’s where growth happens.
- Expect and accept a lack of closure - we won’t figure this all out today, or even in the next 3 months
- Be Curious, Open, and Respectful - call in not out/throw sunshine not shade
- No one knows everything - together we know a lot
- We can’t be articulate all the time - give the benefit of the doubt and ask questions
- Confidentiality (Ideas go, IDs stay) - don’t speak for others without explicit permission, don’t share something communicated in a private or safe space.
- One mic - one voice at a time
- Take Space/Make Space - if you are usually quiet challenge yourself to take more space, and if you usually talk a lot be mindful to leave room for quieter voices
- Be aware of time - enough let’s move on (ELMO) means if what you wanted to say has already been said, don’t say it
- Speak from your own experience - Use “I” statements rather than generalization or “We” statements
- Challenge assumptions
- Recognize Power Dynamics in the Room
- Be conscious of intent vs. impact - no matter intention you’re responsible for your impact
- Deconstruct language – request clarification if needed
- VIRTUAL SPECIFIC
- Arrive camera ready. No, you don’t have to do your hair! virtual gatherings are so much better when we can see your smile and interact with you!
- If you need to leave early, pull a "Houdini exit" (i.e. silently and miraculously vanish!) so that we don't disrupt the flow.
- Close distracting apps, but family or yard or pet noises are ok! We're human.
Examples from Voltage Control
Meeting Mantras -
- No Purpose No Meeting
- Disagree and Commit
- Bring your best self
- Do the work in the meeting
- Capture room intelligence
- Embrace the child's mind
Specific event agreements
- Be here. Now.
- Trust the process.
- Step in, Step out.
- Stay curious.
