Futures Triangle
The Futures Triangle is a mapping tool that helps participants explore the forces shaping the future. It looks at three key elements: the pull of the future, the push of the present, and the weight of the past. Together, these form a dynamic picture of the landscape of change.
Goal
To map and discuss the drivers, constraints, and aspirations influencing possible futures. Helps groups move from abstract ideas to more structured insights.
Materials
Instructions
- Draw or display a large triangle. Label each side as follows:
- Pull of the future: What visions, hopes or expectations are drawing us forward?
- Push of the present: What trends, drivers,or innovations are pushing change now?
- Weight of the past: What legacies, habits, or structures are holding things in place?
- Invite participants to brainstorm ideas for each corner of the triangle, either as a whole group or in smaller teams. Use sticky notes for easy movement and clustering.
- Once the triangle is filled in, discuss the dynamics:
- Where is the tension?
- What seems to have the most influence?
- Are there contradictions between past, present, and future forces?
- Groups can compare triangles or move into identifying leverage points or scenario starting points.
Facilitation tips
- Clarify that this is not about right or wrong answers. Instead, it’s a way of surfacing shared (and divergent) understandings.
- If participants get stuck, use prompts like: “What’s one thing everyone assumes will happen?” or “What’s holding us back from change?”
- This method pairs well with Horizon Scanning or Futures Wheel as a follow-up.
Attachments
- icon_futurestriangle.jpg
Background
Developed by Sohail Inayatullah, the Futures Triangle is part of his broader work in futures thinking and causal layered analysis (CLA).