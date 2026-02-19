Invitation: enter into a conversation guided by the following questions:

Pioneer, I have heard about the old days, times were hard. [Add the topic. Often a worthy yet elusive goal you are moving forward toward]. There seemed to be no way out. Is it true? What problems existed? Tell me. [3 min] Pioneer, what was it like in the midst of this turmoil? How did you feel? What gave you hope amid the despair? Tell me. [3 min] Pioneer, there are many stories about you and your fellow pioneers, what first small steps did you take? How did you turn up the heat? How did you build and maintain momentum? Tell me. [3 min] Pioneer, I know you did not stop with those early actions. Tell me, where did you find the strength to go on? What unusual suspects showed up that gave you hope something more was possible? Tell me. [3 min]

Group Configuration: Quartets or quintets with two people acting as the storytellers/elders, 2 people act as youth of a future generation asking the pioneering elders to look backwards on 10-20 years of progress and share their reflections.

Space and Materials: In chairs or standing facing one another. The four questions should be available to the “youth of a future generation” via a handout or projection on a screen.

Sequence and Timing: Three minutes per question. Four questions in order plus three minutes debrief. Total 15 minutes for Future~Present.

Debrief: As Future~Present comes to a close, the “youth” that has been listening and interviewing may want to talk together to identify themes that popped out of the conversations. The Pioneers should listen in without commenting… then join in sharing their experience. [3 min] Switching roles and repeating the Future~Present may be useful.