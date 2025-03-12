Courageous Conversations
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
help you navigate difficult conversations by providing a structured approach to understanding and managing your emotions.
Materials
Instructions
Step 1: Identify the Conversation. Reflect on a courageous conversation you need to have but are currently avoiding. This might be a discussion with a colleague, manager, or even someone in your personal life about a challenging topic.
Step 2: Assess Current Feelings. Select 3-5 feeling cards that describe how you currently feel about this situation. This step helps you understand your emotional state and acknowledge any anxieties or reservations you may have.
- Step 3: Identify Blocking Feelings. Select 3-5 feeling cards that represent the emotions blocking you from having this conversation. These feelings are the barriers you need to address to move forward.
- Step 4: Determine Needed Feelings. Select 3-5 feeling cards that represent the emotions you need to feel more of to have this conversation. These are the feelings that will empower you to proceed with the conversation.
