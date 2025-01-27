Count Out Loud

It is a great warm-up after a meal when the body redirects more blood to the digestive system to support digestion and nutrient absorption. This natural decrease in blood flow to the brain can lead to a slight drop in energy levels and difficulties with concentration.

To counteract this, the facilitator should introduce an activity that energizes the group and refocuses their attention on the next task.

Always use this if you're conducting a workshop or a Scrum event (Sprint Planning, Sprint Retrospective) after lunch.