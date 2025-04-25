Canvas of Us
Canvas of Us
by Brunda Manurkar for Personal.
Canvas for Us (A Silent Reflective Gallery Walk)
Goal
To enable participants to silently reflect, express, and share individual and collective experiences, emotions, and aspirations in a creative and non-verbal way. Finally end with a closing circle
Materials
Instructions
- Introduction
(5 min)
Brief the group about the purpose and flow. Encourage them to move slowly and silently between stations. Emphasize there are no right or wrong answers — it's about honest, creative expression.
- Silent
Gallery Walk (25 min)
Participants move between flipcharts with the following prompts:
- Who Are We? (Draw or write what represents the soul of this group)
- Turning Points (Mark a moment that mattered to you here)
- Energies & Emotions (Color or name the emotions you’ve felt in this space)
- Gifts We Bring (Write or sketch a unique strength you contribute)
- Our Future Together (Imagine this space a year from now — express a dream or hope)
- Group
Reflection (15 min)
Regather in a circle. Invite 1–2 volunteers to share what they noticed or felt. Optionally, do a closing circle with one-word check-out (e.g., “One word I’m leaving with…”)
Background
This is self-created process, inspired from the gallery walk process in session lab. This process can have outcomes of deeper group bonding, have recognition of shared journey, creative emotional processing and insights into future aspirations.
It is suitable for following events-
- Hub or team anniversaries
- End-of-program reflections
- Visioning sessions
- DEI or emotional processing spaces
- Post-conflict or healing moments
