Candy Closing
by Melissa Ladd for BCS Allegient Facilitators.
Way to disperse a few closing/feedback questions throughout the room
Materials
Instructions
Give everyone a few pieces of candy. Have them save one piece for the end of the workshop, but don't tell them why.
At the end, ask them to answer a prompt question based on their color. Examples could be:
- pink: what's your main take-away
- blue: what was something that surprised you about the day
- yellow: who would you like to thank for something they contributed
