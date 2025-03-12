Melissa LaddBCS Allegient Facilitators

Candy Closing

Way to disperse a few closing/feedback questions throughout the room

Materials

    Instructions

    Give everyone a few pieces of candy. Have them save one piece for the end of the workshop, but don't tell them why. 

    At the end, ask them to answer a prompt question based on their color. Examples could be:

    • pink: what's your main take-away
    • blue: what was something that surprised you about the day
    • yellow: who would you like to thank for something they contributed


