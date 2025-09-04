About Me
Duration: Any
Participants: Any
by Therese Barbato
Goal
Increase intimacy and connection
Instructions
Round One:
- This exercise can be done in groups or in pairs.
- First, just ask each person to tell the others about themselves (Facilitators may or may not want to “prime” them here, by saying things like “introduce yourselves” or, share a “one or two-sentence professional introduction, i.e. name, role, location.”). Each person will have one minute, at which point, the Facilitator will say “Switch.” Then the next person goes, and so on.
If after an initial introduction:
- “Let’s introduce ourselves… again! This time we have different rules for how you introduce yourself in an exercise we call ABOUT ME.”
Round Two:
- Facilitator then asks them to do it again. Only this time, they will only have 30 seconds to tell the other person about themselves. And they’re going to be given three rules. They cannot tell their partner(s) anything about:
- Anyone you know, have known, or will know;
- Anywhere you have been, are, or will be;
- Anything you do, have done, or will do.
- In other words, no one they know, nowhere they’ve been, nothing they do.
- At this point, they might look confused. Offer as support, they could begin…”I feel…”, “I believe…”, “I’m passionate about…” or “What’s important to me is...”
- Remind them that they only have 30 seconds, they do not have to cram everything in. Partner A begins again.
Debrief:
- What happened in the two different versions? One is our default script we need it, we often exchange valuable information
- What was different about the second round?
- How did what the first person said impact what the second person could say? We have much more available to use in our relationships and we can provide leadership in conversations and choose to deepen our relationships. When we share more it invites others to share more.
