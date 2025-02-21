Shirley Gaston

Shirley has specialised in experiential learning for more than 20 years. She values integrity and honesty and these qualities are intrinsic to her learning programmes. It is important to her to be really approachable and, although highly professional, her overt friendliness and generosity are part of her style. Shirley has worked in training and education for more than twenty years and is a regular speaker and author on the subject of experiential learning. She has a first-class degree in Education as well as a Post Graduate Certificate and Diploma in Professional Training and Development. She also holds numerous psychometric qualifications and has attended many short trainer development programmes as well as providing them herself for her own staff. She is head of an ILM training centre, and specialises in team and leadership development and helping trainers to ‘zest’ up their programmes!

