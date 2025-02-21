Shirley Gaston

Tower of Power
This teamwork activity requires participants to work closely together to build a tower from a set of building blocks.
The players need to coordinate their actions in order to be able to move the wooden blocks with the crane they have, and this can only be solved by precise planning, good communication and well-organised teamwork.
You may use this exercise to emphasise the following themes and outcomes:
- In Leadership training: identifying interdependencies in systems, leadership communication, dealing with risk, giving feedback
- In Team building: communicating effectively, cooperating, being an active listener, maintaining the balance, working with values
- In Project management: simulating strategic planning, working under time pressure
- In Communication training: meta communication, facilitating, dealing with different perspectives