Sara Huang, MSc., is a certified coach in Power Intelligence and a facilitator specializing in curating bespoken transformative spaces. She uses soft power, relationship and community building to create brave spaces for creativity and expressiveness. To truly make the invisible seen and the unspoken heard, Sara believes that we need to work together — embodied, aware, and trusting each other. Sara has a masters degree in Public Administration and lives in the Netherlands

Sara Huang, MSc., is a certified coach in Power Intelligence and a facilitator specializing in curating bespoken transformative spaces. She uses soft power, relationship and community building to create brave spaces for creativity and expressiveness. To truly make the invisible seen and the unspoken heard, Sara believes that we need to work together — embodied, aware, and trusting each other. Sara has a masters degree in Public Administration and lives in the Netherlands