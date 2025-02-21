Sabrina Goerlich

Over the last 25 years, I’m running my design agency as a strategic designer and I have developed multiple design projects in various areas such as fashion, automotive, mobility, energy and many more. When I stumbled upon the design sprint it was like pieces of puzzles felt to their right space and closed the gap between creative design and viable business solutions for our clients. Enthusiastic about Design Sprints I want to make more people learn the power of the process. I’m developing the German community via Facebook and the regional one around Stuttgart with lots of meetups to establish the design sprint as a common way of working! That’s why there was only a small step to the Brain Sprint which was an organically developed process in our design agency to level up our creative output and to reduce the time for ideation.

