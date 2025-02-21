Manuel Grassler

Where Manuel enters the game creative ideas for change follow immediately. His cultivated naivety combined with complex thinking skills allows him to challenge the status quo and identify inspirational ways to change the surrounding. He constantly evolved his own role from strategic procurement via strategic marketing towards change and innovation to gain a breadth of experience and organizational understanding. Manuel is probably best known for developing and implementing HAUFE’s playful and humancentric consulting approach Rhythmix as well as initiating their WHYral Transformation approach and his passion for playful methodologies at all which he offers through his own company Visionenbauen. With a multitude of interests and networks Manuel is also part of Designthinkers Group and Shiftschool where he strives to inspire people to creatively solve the problems they are facing. As design thinker and service designer Manuel designs transformational journeys and collaborative spaces for organizations, helping them to put employees and customers needs into the center of all thinking and doing – facilitating change in co-creative settings and leading people into the fields of good new work.

